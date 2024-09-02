Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $59.70 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

