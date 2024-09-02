Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

