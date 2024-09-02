Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ooma, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ooma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE OOMA opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 367,099 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 157,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 154,117 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ooma by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

