Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised by Analyst

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.