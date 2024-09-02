Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.