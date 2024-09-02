Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Decreased by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Shares of CW opened at $315.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.25. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

