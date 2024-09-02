Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. NetApp has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NetApp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in NetApp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

