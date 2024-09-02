Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RL opened at $171.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.