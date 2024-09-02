Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 11th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
