Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,866 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Matson worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $138.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,615. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

