Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iris Energy (IREN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN):

8/30/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $18.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Iris Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Iris Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Iris Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Iris Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Iris Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.91 on Monday. Iris Energy Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

