Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/22/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2024 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Get Walmart Inc alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.