Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.