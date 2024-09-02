RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.