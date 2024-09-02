Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.42 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

