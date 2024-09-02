Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.43 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after buying an additional 236,423 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,873,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 399,616 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

