Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.18, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $145.38 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

