Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

