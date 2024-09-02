Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

