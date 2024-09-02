Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

