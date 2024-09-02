Reviewing Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) & Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Austevoll Seafood ASA and Bunge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austevoll Seafood ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunge Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bunge Global has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Bunge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Austevoll Seafood ASA.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Austevoll Seafood ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Bunge Global pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Austevoll Seafood ASA pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bunge Global pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

17.2% of Austevoll Seafood ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bunge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austevoll Seafood ASA and Bunge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austevoll Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global 2.33% 14.84% 6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austevoll Seafood ASA and Bunge Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austevoll Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A $4.02 2.13 Bunge Global $59.54 billion 0.24 $2.24 billion $12.42 8.16

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Austevoll Seafood ASA. Austevoll Seafood ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunge Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Austevoll Seafood ASA on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout. It also produces white fish products, freezing and canning plants, fish meals, and fish oils; omega-3 oil; and canned and frozen fish products. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Storebø, Norway. Austevoll Seafood ASA is a subsidiary of Laco AS.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

