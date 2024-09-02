Reviewing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $31.88 billion 2.31 $5.58 billion $11.91 15.54

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 2 6 9 0 2.41

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $177.02, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 15.53% 11.33% 1.03%

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.