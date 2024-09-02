Reviewing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.74 Dragonfly Energy $52.04 million 0.64 -$13.82 million ($0.54) -1.00

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electra Battery Materials and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 102.46%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 230.69%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.04% -21.36% Dragonfly Energy -59.58% -165.91% -37.74%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

