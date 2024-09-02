Reviewing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 7 9 0 2.56

Dividends

EQT has a consensus price target of $44.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.29 $28.52 million $0.55 6.80 EQT $6.91 billion 2.14 $1.74 billion $1.38 24.28

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 26.72% 25.22% 20.41% EQT 12.45% 4.52% 2.68%

Summary

EQT beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.