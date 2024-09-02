Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,305 ($83.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($77.81) to GBX 5,800 ($76.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.72) to GBX 6,430 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($101.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($79.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,771 ($62.92) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,522.57 ($59.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($77.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,186.27. The company has a market cap of £59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.11, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,833.67%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

