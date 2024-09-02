Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 148 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $492.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

