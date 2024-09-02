Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 11,125 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ASE Technology by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

