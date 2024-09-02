Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,190 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $102.50 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.