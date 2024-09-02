Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

