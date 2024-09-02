Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $144.07 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

