Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.53 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

