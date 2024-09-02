Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.