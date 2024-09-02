Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

