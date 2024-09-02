Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $109.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

