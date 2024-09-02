Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

IYY opened at $137.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $137.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

