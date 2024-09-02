Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.19 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

