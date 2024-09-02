Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $399.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

