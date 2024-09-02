Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $556.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $557.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

