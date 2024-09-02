Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

