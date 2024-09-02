Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.