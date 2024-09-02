Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $60,424,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,708,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $168.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

