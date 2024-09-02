Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

