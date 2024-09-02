Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $518.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

