Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $55.13 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

