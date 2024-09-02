Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PDD by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,842,000 after buying an additional 1,507,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in PDD by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PDD opened at $96.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

