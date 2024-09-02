Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

