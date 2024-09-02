Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 212 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,342.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,374.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $990.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

