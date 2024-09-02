Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 144 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,084.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,065.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

