Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,857 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

