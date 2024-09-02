Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 402 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $90.77 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.