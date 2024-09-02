Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 450 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth $1,639,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $125.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

