Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $109,514,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Stantec by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 417,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,713,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

